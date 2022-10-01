Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,900 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

