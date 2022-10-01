Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 362 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $275.20 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.33 and a 200 day moving average of $397.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

