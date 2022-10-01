Minds Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $29.53 Million (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Minds has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Minds has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minds coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Minds Coin Profile

Minds launched on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. Minds’ official website is minds.com/token. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

