MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 14,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 554,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

