MiraQle Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. MiraQle has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiraQle coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MiraQle has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiraQle Coin Profile

MiraQle launched on June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiraQle is miraqle.io.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiraQle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiraQle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

