Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.12 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.52 million and $10.12 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

