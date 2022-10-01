Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

