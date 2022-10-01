Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 700 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

UPS opened at $161.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.11 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

