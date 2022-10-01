Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $307.37 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $307.15 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

