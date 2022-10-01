Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.