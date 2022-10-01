Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,194,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 856.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.50 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

