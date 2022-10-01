Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 5.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.29. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

