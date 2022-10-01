MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.8 %

MKSI stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.