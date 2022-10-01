Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $33.81 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 78,414 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 388,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.