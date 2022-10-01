Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $254.40

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 254.40 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 285.71 ($3.45), with a volume of 557646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.55).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £464.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 386.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity at Molten Ventures

About Molten Ventures

In other news, insider Grahame Cook acquired 34,258 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £97,977.88 ($118,387.97). Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 5,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.16 ($24,016.63).

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

