Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $254.40

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 254.40 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 285.71 ($3.45), with a volume of 557646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.55).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of £464.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 386.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
