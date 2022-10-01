Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lessened by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,651,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

