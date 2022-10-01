Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,328. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.47.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
