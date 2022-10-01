Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPRGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,328. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPRGet Rating) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.