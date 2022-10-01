MoonStarter (MNST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $154,411.00

MoonStarter (MNST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, MoonStarter has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One MoonStarter coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. MoonStarter has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MoonStarter Profile

MoonStarter’s launch date was June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. MoonStarter’s official website is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonStarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

