Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Moovly Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

