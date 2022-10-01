Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Moovly Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Moovly Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
About Moovly Media
