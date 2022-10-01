Morgan Stanley Increases Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $46.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Stock Up 2.6 %

ARQT opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $985.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,697 shares of company stock valued at $737,101. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 95,304 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 652,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

