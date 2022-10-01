Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Motus Stock Performance

Shares of MOTUY remained flat at $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480. Motus has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Get Motus alerts:

Motus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa and internationally. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Mobility Solutions, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles (LCV), as well as its parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Motus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.