Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

