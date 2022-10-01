Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

