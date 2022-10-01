Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $51.54 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 3.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $51,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $171.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average is $171.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

