Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Assurant makes up about 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Assurant were worth $31,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Assurant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Assurant by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $145.27 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.