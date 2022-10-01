Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

