Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 83,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 49,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 70,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.