mStable USD Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,003,449 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

