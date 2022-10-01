MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTX. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.7 %

MTX opened at €154.25 ($157.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €184.63. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €152.80 ($155.92) and a one year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

