MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.88

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 21990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Insider Activity

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter.

In other MultiPlan news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MultiPlan news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MultiPlan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 202,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 517,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 6,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 984,892 shares in the last quarter.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

