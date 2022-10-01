MVL Hits Market Capitalization of $100.11 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. MVL has a market capitalization of $100.11 million and $8.17 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

