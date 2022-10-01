NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.26

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.26 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.40). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 3,544 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

