Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NBIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 3,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,513. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

