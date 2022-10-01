National Bankshares Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$9.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

