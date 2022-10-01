Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Down 3.7%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.43). Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.45. The company has a market capitalization of £12.51 million and a PE ratio of 1.00.

About Nationwide Building Society

(Get Rating)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.