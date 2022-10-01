Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) VP Subramanian Sankar Buys 10,000 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) VP Subramanian Sankar acquired 10,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 86,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Subramanian Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Subramanian Sankar acquired 40,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,066,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 394,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 220.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 309,274 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 257,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

