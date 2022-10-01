NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,576.47

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,576.47 ($19.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,490 ($18.00). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($18.12), with a volume of 75,317 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,573.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,547.64. The firm has a market cap of £722.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.27%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

