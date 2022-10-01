NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00018410 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00088879 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00066388 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031622 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007869 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000275 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,479,945 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
