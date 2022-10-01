Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,116.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Nemetschek stock remained flat at $62.75 during midday trading on Friday. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.