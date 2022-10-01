Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 6,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

