New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Up 106.0% in September

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,120,000 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the August 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 22.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

New Gold stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 3,039,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,316. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.