New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,082,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $92.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

