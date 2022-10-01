New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

NYSE SYK opened at $202.54 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

