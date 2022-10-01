New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.18 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

