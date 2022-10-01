New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.78 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 49,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 10.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $133.36 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

