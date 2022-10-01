New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.88 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,718,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $180.65 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

