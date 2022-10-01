New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AON were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average is $288.06.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.82.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.