New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 84.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 227.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,196,394. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

