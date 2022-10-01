New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

