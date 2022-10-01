New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $568.84 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $558.63 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

